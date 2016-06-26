Iain Chambers | Europe, Where Are We Now?

Abstract

This short essay seeks to consider the present crisis of Europe in the light of its constitutive colonial formation. The argument is made that such a past is not over; rather it continues to shape the polity and culture of contemporary Europe. Both institutional and informal responses to modern day migration have rapidly revealed the facility with which that archive can be activated. Excavating and traversing that same archive with a diverse critical compass, and in the company of the contemporary postcolonial arts, makes the case for another Europe.