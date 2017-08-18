Rudolph Glitz | Ageing and Identity as a Problem for Social Justice

Written by on August 18th, 2017 // Filed under 30.1 Ageing Lines

Abstract

This article highlights a problem with social justice criticism in the humanities that treats age inequalities as if they were analogous to inequalities between different races or genders. It claims that what is missing from such criticism is an awareness of the peculiar temporality of age and its implications with regard to the distribution of goods. After outlining the problem with reference to the most sophisticated liberal account of social justice—namely John Rawls’s theory of justice as fairness—the article discusses three ways of addressing the problem and concludes with a preliminary evaluation of these.

Related:

Gregory Stephens | Fathering Rescripted: The Shadow of the Son in Coetzee’s Late Fiction18/08/2017

Masterclass by Sophie van den Elzen | On the Limits of Autobiography and Not Getting to Age: How Hervé Guibert did not Go Gently in À l’ami qui ne m’a pas sauvé la vie and Cytomégalovirus18/08/2017

Marta Miquel-Baldellou | Disrupting Dictates of Gender and Ageing through Creativity: Daphne du Maurier’s Writing Persona in The Breaking Point18/08/2017