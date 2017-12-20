Lara Garcia Diaz and Pascal Gielen | Precarity as an Artistic Laboratory for Counter-Hegemonic Labour Organization

30.2 Precarious Work Precarious Life

Abstract

Understanding the art field as a testing ground for our current neoliberal labour condition, we argue in this article how that same terrain can also function as a battle field; a field of “agonism” where counter-hegemonic responses can be developed. It will be argued how precarity may function as a point of articulation from where those moments of insubordination can develop. It will be emphasized how the romanticization of the precariat as a class-for-itself, or the idea of precarity as a potential form of coalition in contemporary politics based on “bodies in alliance” (Butler), tends to be limited to powerful moments of insubordination that in many cases obviate the necessity to envision proper positive political projects (Lorey).

