Mario Ortiz-Robles | The Animal Novel
Written by tijdschriftframe on June 3rd, 2018 // Filed under 31.1 Animal Studies
Abstract
Our reluctance to take seriously the anthropomorphic terms we routinely employ to describe the novel’s history, form, and social function has prevented us from considering critically the constitutive role of animals in the genesis and development of the genre. In this paper I argue that the figure of the animal, which subtends the biopolitical logic of realism, is our best, perhaps our only, means of coming to terms with anthropogenic extinction.