Anna Poletti | The Fiction of Identity: Drag, Affect, Genres, Facticity
Written by tijdschriftframe on December 1st, 2018 // Filed under 31.2 Fact and Fiction
Abstract
This article considers drag as an artform that queers identity through its use of techniques of fictionality that explore and problematize the body as the material ground for truth claims for identity. It examines a recent controversy regarding the position of trans performers within the global media phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race in order to consider how the aesthetics and politics of embodied identity as a site for truth claims are productively disrupted by drag performance.