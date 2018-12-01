Grant Bollmer | The Sense of Connection, or, Complex Narratives and the Aesthetics of Truth
Written by tijdschriftframe on December 1st, 2018 // Filed under 31.2 Fact and Fiction
Abstract
This article explores fact and fiction in digital culture by linking “complex” or “networked” narrative forms in television, Alternate Reality Games (ARGs), and other transmedia forms of storytelling—with the persistence of paranoid models of knowledge and post-critical modes of judgment. It argues that distinctions between fact and fiction are aesthetic judgments that differentiate kinds of knowledge and kinds of experience, and demonstrate the limits to contemporary articulations of critical interpretation.