Jantine Broek | “Back in a World I Understood”: On True War Stories about Women in Vietnam

Abstract

In the West, we know the Vietnam War as a conflict where political, physical, and emotional borders frequently became blurred. This article focuses on the war’s role in literature as such a time and place of “in-betweeness” which requires a constant switching between fact and fiction to describe. It identifies two “unbelievable” narrative ele-ments in Vietnam War stories—the supernatural and the female perspective—to illustrate the prob-lem inherent in calling these narra-tives “true war stories.”