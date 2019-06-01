Christopher Douglas | What Is Christian Postmodernism?

Abstract

Christian Postmodernism is a rhetorical strategy of fundamentalist apologetics. It seeks to level the playing field of expert knowledge by developing institutions and networks of counter-expertise to produce uncertainty in fields such as evolution, Bible criticism, climate change, sex education, and others. This article analyzes a literary example of Christian Postmodernism, Tim LaHaye and Jerry Jenkins’ famous Left Behind series, where characters must learn to read the Bible as fundamentalists do, for its ‘plain sense’ mapping of the End Times. Christian Postmodernism characterizes the epistemic crisis among U.S. conservatives today and was crucial to the election of Donald Trump in 2016.