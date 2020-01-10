Emma Bond & Eleanor Crabtree | From Snap to Selfcare: Reading Feminism through Sara Ahmed and Phoebe Boswell

How can we bring two feminist bodies of work that operate through different media into meaningful conversation with one another? Using Fournier’s framework of autotheory, we work through this question by reading Sara Ahmed’s critical theory and Phoebe Boswell’s creative practice connectively, tracing intersectional feminist pedagogies and key concepts common to both as we go. Instead of applying critical theory to creative practices, we use creative practices as a tool to better understand how theory can be in ‘touch’ with the world. Co-writing this article is an initial step in seeking out the creative and embodied aspects of our own practice as feminist researchers.