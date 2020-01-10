Emma Bond & Eleanor Crabtree | From Snap to Selfcare: Reading Feminism through Sara Ahmed and Phoebe Boswell

Written by on January 10th, 2020 // Filed under 32.2 Feminist Bodies

How can we bring two feminist bodies of work that operate through different media into meaningful conversation with one another? Using Fournier’s framework of autotheory, we work through this question by reading Sara Ahmed’s critical theory and Phoebe Boswell’s creative practice connectively, tracing intersectional feminist pedagogies and key concepts common to both as we go. Instead of applying critical theory to creative practices, we use creative practices as a tool to better understand how theory can be in ‘touch’ with the world. Co-writing this article is an initial step in seeking out the creative and embodied aspects of our own practice as feminist researchers.

Related:

Christina Crosby | Words Matter: Friendship, Grief, and Maggie Nelson’s Reckoning with Loss10/01/2020

Laureanne Willems | Take Up Space/Know Your Place: On the Relationship Between Anorexia and Feminism10/01/2020

Eva-Lynn Jagoe | Delusional Girl: Genre and the Representation of Feminized and Feminist Subjectivity10/01/2020