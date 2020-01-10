Christina Crosby | Words Matter: Friendship, Grief, and Maggie Nelson’s Reckoning with Loss

Written by on January 10th, 2020 // Filed under 32.2 Feminist Bodies

Abstract

In this essay, I explore how my friendship with the writer Maggie Nelson helped to sustain me in the two years immediately following a catastrophic accident that paralyzed me. In the years since, she has continued to help me reckon with profound loss, as her writing assures me that it is possible to represent both what has been lost and what remains. Odd as it may seem, of her many books, Jane: A Murder is the greatest comfort to me in its stark confrontation with irreparable loss and ongoing grief. Jane was her mother’s sister, killed before Maggie was born.

Related:

Emma Bond & Eleanor Crabtree | From Snap to Selfcare: Reading Feminism through Sara Ahmed and Phoebe Boswell10/01/2020

Laureanne Willems | Take Up Space/Know Your Place: On the Relationship Between Anorexia and Feminism10/01/2020

Anneloek Scholten & Max Casey | “The Singular Falls Continually”: Queer Bodies out of Time in Nightwood10/01/2020