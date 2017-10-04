Frame is looking for editorial talent

Are you a talented Bachelor-student of Literary Studies or English Language and Culture? Are you passionate about editing and do you wish to become an editor for an academic journal? Then apply to Frame, Journal of Literary Studies.

Frame is a journal in English that is run completely by students. New issues appear biannually, and for each issue the editorial board chooses a theme that focuses on recent developments within the field. For instance, recent issues have explored subjects such as ageing, the Anthropocene, and the state of Europe. In December we will release a new issue about the topic of precarity.

After selecting a theme, Frame invites scholars of literary and cultural studies from all over the world, and their proposals are subsequently reviewed. Ultimately we make content-based suggestions and we revise the articles thoroughly to prepare them for publication. Next to typical editorial activities in which everyone participates, there are also specific tasks: PR, finances, subscriptions, web administration, and the organization of readings and conventions. Our mission is to make a journal of high quality that is read by as many colleagues as possible.

The editorial board can greatly use new talents! In short:

• are you ambitious;

• proficient in the English language;

• available to join us for an extended period;

• eager to strengthen our editorial board?

Send us an e-mail before 30 October with your CV and motivation (in English) to frame.gw@uu.nl, and perhaps you will soon be invited for an introduction.